Rakesh Pal has been appointed as the 25th Director General (DG) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). He is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy and joined Indian Coast Guard in January 1989.

According to the ministry of defence he has undergone professional specialisation in Gunnery and Weapons Systems at Indian Naval School Dronacharya, Kochi, and an Electro-Optics Fire Control Solution course from the United Kingdom.

The Officer holds the recognition of being the First Gunner of ICG. Pal was conferred with Tatrakshak Medal in 2013 and President Tatrakshak Medal in 2018 for his illustrious service.

The ministry of defence said that Rakesh Pal was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in February 2022 and was posted at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

He was given the additional charge of Director General Coast Guard in February 2023. During the period, many significant operations and exercises were accomplished that includes the seizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees, rescue of mariners during severe cyclonic storms, joint exercises with the Foreign Coast Guards, anti-poaching operations, humanitarian assistance during cyclones and naturals calamities and Coastal Security exercises.

In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer has held several key appointments, prominent among them are Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), Gandhinagar, Deputy Director General (Policy & Plans), and Additional Director General Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

Besides, he has held various prestigious staff assignments like Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

He has vast sea experience and commanded all classes of ICG ships namely, ICGS Samarth, ICGS Vijit, ICGS Sucheta Kriplani, ICGS Ahalyabai, and ICGS C-03. The Officer has also Commanded two Coast Guard bases of the forward area in Gujarat – Okha and Vadinar, the official added.

