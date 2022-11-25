ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rakesh Roshan: This is the first time I have come to a TV show with my brother

Veteran Bollywood actor and director Rakesh Roshan said that he is happy to appear on the singing reality show for the first time along with his brother and music director Rajesh Roshan.

Rakesh, who appeared in films such as ‘Khubsoorat’, ‘Khatta Meetha’, and many more is known for his directorial projects including ‘Khudgarz’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ among others.

He is coming on the small screen for the first time with his brother and he said that after watching the kids perform, he wanted to watch them giving their performance live.

“This is the first time I have come to an Indian television show with my brother. When I watched this show and the talented kids singing, I myself called the team requesting them to invite us to the show. And they were very graceful to call us today and let us witness such amazing performances. We would like to come here again and again and listen to these kids sing.”

The singing reality show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, and hosted by Bharti Singh.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

