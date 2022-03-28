INDIA

Rakesh Tikait alleges threat call, police probe on

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday lodged a complaint with the Muzaffarnagar Police Station against an unknown person who threatened him of dire consequences.

Tikait has alleged in the complaint that the caller threatened to kill him.

The complaint was lodged by Pravez Tyagi, the driver of Tikait. It was lodged with the Civil Lines Police Station of Muzaffarnagar.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav confirmed that a complaint was received. He said that a team was formed to look into the allegations.

A police team on Monday visited the house of Rakesh Tikait and recorded his statement.

The police are going through the call details record of the number which was used to threaten the leader.

The police said that they are also trying to get the location of the said number.

They said that they were hopeful in identifying the person behind it.

“We hope to make an early arrest. Our best officials are looking into the matter,” said a police official.

