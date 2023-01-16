In the wake of a brutal police assault last week, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is scheduled to meet farmers in Bihar’s Buxar district on Monday.

In a social media post, the BKU leader said: “I am going to Chausa in Buxar district in support of our farmer brothers and sisters. They were brutally assaulted by the local police on the night of January 11. The state government has acquired lands for the thermal power project. The farmers are demanding compensation for their lands and the state government is not giving them adequately.

“The farmers of Chausa have a genuine demand to give compensation at current market rate while the state government is giving as per the rate of 2012-13. The process of land acquisition is taking place in 2023 than why farmers would take compensations at the rate of 2012-13. The farmers should be compensated under the new rate.

“This is not an issue of Bihar only but also of the entire country. The intention of various state governments and the Centre is not clear. We have to intensify our movement. They want to grab the lands of the farmers. Whatever happened in Buxar was a crime.”

On Sunday, Jamui MP and LJPR president Chirag Paswan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to intervene in the Chausa farmers issue.

The 250-acre land of Banarpur village under Chausa block was acquired by the state and Central governments for the 11980 megawatt thermal power, water pipeline and railway corridor projects.

Due to the acquisition, over 300 families have been affected in the village.

Some of the Dalit families also lost their houses as well and are living in makeshift huts.

20230116-120605