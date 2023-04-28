ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rakhi Sawant dances to dhol on Mohmmad Danish’s wedding

Rakhi Sawant was spotted dancing to the dhol during the wedding ceremony of ‘Indian Idol 12’ contestant Mohmmad Danish. She was wearing yellow lehenga along with heavy jewellery.

She also interacted with the media and spoke about her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani.

Rakhi also sung the song,’Sabki barate aayi’ and danced on it. She spoke to the media and shared that Adil lied to him and never fulfilled his promise. That is why she attends every wedding dressed up like a bride.

Danish’s haldi and mehndi pictures went viral on social media. It is still not known who he got married to. However, he has shared several pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle. He also posted a picture of him dressed up as a groom.

Danish wrote in the caption: “Baarat.”

She even told the media that she is not at all missing Adil and said: “I would have beaten up Adil, had he been here.”

Rakhi announced her divorce with Adil last month and said that he is free to get married to anyone.

Rakhi and Adil got married on May 29, 2022, but they kept it under wraps.

