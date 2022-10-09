ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rakhi Sawant: Even though Bigg Boss has just started, everyone is still sleeping

NewsWire
0
0

Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her controversies and was seen as a wild card contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be seen appearing on the Krushna Abhishek-hosted show ‘Bigg Buzz’ where the evicted contestants from ‘Bigg Boss’ play interesting games and give their opinions about the housemates without any biases.

Rakhi will be seen making comments on the contestants of the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ and she called them ‘boring’ and shared her wish to go inside the show to make it entertaining.

She said: “Even though Bigg Boss has just started, everyone is still sleeping. The contestants don’t want to entertain the audience and are naturally very boring. I’m the only one who could make the show entertaining with my tadka.”

Rakhi added that if she goes inside she will try to teach them how to play the game and make it engaging for the audience.

“I believe I should go inside the house as a wild card contestant this season as well and stir up the house a bit so that the other contestants can wake up and start taking the show seriously,” she added.

Rakhi entered the last season with her ex-husband Ritesh but later both parted their ways and now the actress and dancer is dating Mysore-based businessman, Adil Khan Durrani.

‘Bigg Buzz’ streams on Voot.

20221009-205403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taha Shah Badussha’s notes on his latest track ‘Ekk Vari’

    Rahul Vaidya: Won’t compare if singers are bigger than actors

    ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ actor Ishan Mishra next seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s...

    ‘The Vigil’ director opens up on inspiration behind horror film