Rakhi Sawant: Want to screen ‘Mudda 370 J&K’ for PM Modi, Amit Shah, Uddhav, Big B

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Rakhi Sawant says she would like to organise special screenings of “Mudda 370 J&K” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The film, directed by her brother Rakesh Sawant, will be an informative experience for the audience as far as Article 370 goes, she added.

“I am happy that Uddhav Thackeray has become chief minister of Maharashtra, and I would like to congratulate him. I would definitely like to organise special screenings of this film for Uddhav Thackeray, Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and Amitabh Bachchan ji,” said Rakhi Sawant at the film’s premiere on Friday in Mumbai.

“Mudda 370 J&K” is set in Jammu and Kashmir, and refers to Article 370, which had granted Jammu and Kashmir a special status and which was abrogated by the Centre a while back.

“When Modi ji took the decision to abrogate Article 370, we were shooting for the film in Kashmir. So, it became a strong point for the film. When people watch this film, they will get to know about Article 370, why it has been revoked and what are the after-effects. I think most people don’t have a proper knowledge about it,” claimed Rakhi.

She added: “I think Rakesh Sawant has directed the film really well. It’s a small-budget film but when you watch the film you will not realise it. Today, I am really happy. My brother and I have been working in the industry for around 12 to 15 years. We have struggled a lot. We have seen many ups and downs in life but we never lost hope. I feel proud that my brother Rakesh Sawant’s film has been screened at PVR (theatre).

“I feel filmmaking is not an easy task. People make films but sometimes they are not able to release it. I think, to release a film in PVR and in 2,000 theatres across the country is not a joke. I am thankful to God and my mother that the film has been released,” Rakhi said.

“Mudda 370 J&K” features Hiten Tejwani, Manoj Joshi, Raj Zutshi, Zareena Wahab, Pankaj Dheer, Anita Raj, Anjan Srivastav, Anjali Pandey, Tanvi Tandon.

