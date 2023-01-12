ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rakhi Sawant’s lawyer says there’s ‘nothing fake’ about her marriage

NewsWire
0
0

Rakhi Sawant’s marriage with Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani is creating a buzz. While Rakhi has accepted the marriage publicly by sharing pictures and video, Adil seems hesitant to share anything about it.

However, Rakhi’s lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt claimed that the marriage is absolutely legal.

She told IANS: “It is not at all a fake marriage. First of all, a nikah was performed and all the procedures were followed and that nikah was also registered. There is a proper nikahnama. After performing nikah, there is a procedure in Mumbai that you have to register your marriage with the Municipal Corporation.”

“So, Rakhi and Adil filled up the form with the Municipal Corporation, went to the office and registered their marriage. They also took the certificate of the marriage. Thus, there is a proper nikahnama and marriage certificate and I don’t know why Adil is denying or shying away from the marriage. Maybe there are some personal reasons.”

She added: “Whatever Rakhi is stating and the pictures that are being shared by her are all real and there is nothing illegal or fake about it. It is a hundred per cent legal marriage.”

Rakhi and Adil got married on May 29, 2022. However, they kept it under wraps.

It was a private affair. She has also converted to Islam for her nikah.

“Yes, Rakhi has converted to Islam for her nikah and her name is Rakhi Sawant Fatima after marriage,” her lawyer said.

Though Rakhi is open about her marriage, Adil is still hesitant. So, what Rakhi is planning to do about it? Her lawyer said: “I spoke to Rakhi yesterday and she is traumatised because of her mother’s health as she is very critical and her priority right now is her mother.”

“If she thinks of taking any legal action, we will be taking it forward later. As of now she has not spoken to me about it.”

Rakhi was dating Adil for quite long and in May last year, in an event, she made an official announcement of her relationship with him. Recently, her marriage picture went viral.

She also posted her wedding pictures and video and wrote in the caption: “Finally, I’m so happy I am revealing my marriage after seven months #rakhisawant.”

20230112-175603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dedicating next film to the girl who left me: Director Pradeep...

    Sai Tamhankar to host ‘Postcards from Maharashtra’ on National Geographic

    IANS Review: ‘It’s A Sin’: An eye-opener that will gnaw at...

    Lata Mangeshkar succumbs to ‘post-Covid multi-organ failure’