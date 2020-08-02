Rakhis and Pooja Thalis to make your sibling’s day

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANSlife) Raksha Bandhan is the most precious day of the year, it fills everyone’s heart with excitement and brothers’ eagerly wait for their sisters to come and tie Rakhis on their wrists.

To make this day even more memorable, IANSlife, brings a trendy and attractive selection of Rakhis and thalis to compliment them.

Precious Rakhis

1) Tribe Amrapali – Silver, gold plated floral painted Ganesha rakhi cum pendant.

Price: Rs 2,900, available in stores and website www.tribeamrapali.com

2) Anmol celebrates the precious bond that siblings share with their latest Raksha Bandhan edition. Every Rakhi from the edition dons an intricately designed centrepiece that is curated in 18K and 22K gold. Some pieces are crafted with fine diamonds making them Precious Rakhis in true sense.

Price: On request, available at ANMOL’s boutique in Bandra(W), Mumbai.

3) A rakhi, crafted in sterling silver and studded with semi-precious stones and colourful enamelling by Izaara.

Price: On Request, Availability – www.izaara.in

Biodegradable and Designer Rakhis

1) The women of Garhwal, at the Him Vikas Self-Reliant Co-op (HVSRC) have designed and handcrafted Rakhis out of Pine wood bark, mauli, local lentil seeds and rice, a staple in Jharipani, Kanatal. This eco-friendly Seed Rakhi will nurture the Earth when buried.

Price: Starts Rs 275, availability at https://pages.razorpay.com/organicrakhis

2) Moral Fibre, the khadi brand has come out with biodegradable rakhis and has roped in a self-help group (SHO) of women artisans that are trying to make a steady livelihood to combat this pandemic.

Price: On request, available at https://moralfibre fabrics.com/product/biodegradable-rakhi-3/

3) Agate Stone Rakhi – This stunning Agate Stone Rakhi with gold plated edges is the perfect choice for sisters looking for attractively designed rakhis. The uneven surface and the raw edges give each piece a unique look making the bond even more special. These are available in shades of blue, green, and pink.

Price: On request, available at Ferns N Petals store

4) If your brother frowns upon rakhis with big centrepieces, then here’s the ‘thread’ of bond. Aisshpra Gems & Jewels’s 2020, rakhi line-up boasts eclectic threads like blue, orange, green and blackish tones alongside traditional reds.

Price: On request, available across all the Aisshpra Gems and Jewels Stores

Thalis

1) Gold Gift Ideas Silver-Plated Sarovar Pooja Thali Set: This silver-plated Pooja thali is designed with intrinsic details that gives a perfect modern traditional look. Price: Rs 999, available on Amazon.in

2) Combination of two menacer Rakhis with puja thali and kaju katli, complimentary roli & chawal Price: Rs 1,299, Available at www.fnp.com

3) Delicious Rakhi Thali of Affection: Show your love and affection to your brother on this Raksha Bandhan through this beautiful and lovely Rakhi combo which is embellished with a beautiful Rakhi and delicious Sweets: decorated on a beautiful and designer thali. Price: Rs 1,199, Available at www.rakhibazaar.com

4) Antiques nirmala decorative Meenakari pooja thali in steel with attached small ganesha face giving it an auspicious look. Price: Rs 286, www.flipkart.com

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

–IANS

