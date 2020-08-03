Raksha Bandhan brings cheer back to markets in Agra

Agra, Aug 3 (IANS) Raksha Bandhan brought some cheer back to markets in Agra as people ventured out of their homes to buy sweets and gifts for relatives and sisters.

Shopkeepers reported brisk sale of ‘rakhis’ early Monday and flower garlands for special pujas. “Tempo is high right now, more so because of the Ayodhya festivities beginning today,” said priest of the Sri Mathuradheesh temple Pandit Nandan Shrotriya.

“Though the scare of Covid-19 is writ large everywhere, still people are now moving out and thronging the markets. More roadways buses are ferrying people to their homes in rural areas. Though restrictions are in place, many people have chosen to visit Govardhan and Vrindavan, in groups, in their private vehicles,” said Jugal Kishor Pandit.

However, with 29 fresh cases, Agra’s Covid-19 tally has risen to 1,870, with 100 deaths. The principal of the SN Medical College Dr Sanjay Kala and half-a-dozen staff reported positive on Sunday evening. Kala has been home quarantined. The number of active cases is 292.

Mathura reported 32 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, with Mainpuri (20), Firozabad (26), Etah (18), Kasganj (5). The health department has started screening people in mohallas and crowded locations in the interior of the city.

–IANS

