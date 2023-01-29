ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rakul is grateful for audience appreciation on ‘Chhatriwali’

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is over the moon with the success of her latest streaming film ‘Chhatriwali’.

In the film, Rakul’s titular character roots for sex education in small town Karnal.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a quirky picture of herself from the film. She wrote in the caption, “My emotions right now are like this serotonin keychain thankyou for giving soooo much love to Sanya”.

Of late, the actress has been toying around unconventional subjects like her last release ‘Doctor G’.

On the work front, the actress has an interesting line-up of films in both South and Bollywood.

