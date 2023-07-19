Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday congratulated her brother Aman Preet Singh, for the launch of his film ‘Jennifer’, a musical love story.

Taking to the social media, Rakul Preet shared a video, wherein she can be seen along with Aman, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, and producer Kriesha Koul having a happy conversation.

The film’s musical rights are bagged by T-Series. Rakul, who started her film journey with T-Series, wished that it’s the beginning of beautiful things for her brother too.

“Congratulations brooooo @aman01offl for the launch of your film..I started my journey with @seriesfilms and I hope this is the beginning of beautiful things for you too wishing the entire team of #jennifer all the best,” said Rakul in the caption of the video.

In the captivating backdrop of Dubai, a mesmerising musical love story unfolds, focusing on Jennifer, an ambitious pop singer, and her creative partner, Sunny. The emotional depth of Jennifer’s journey explores the intertwining of life and love, making it an inspiring tale of resilience and transformation.

The movie is produced by Kriesha Koul under the banner Karishmatic sea studios, and directed by Charan Tez.

It stars Kriesha and Aman in the lead.

