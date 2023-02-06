Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and film producer Jackky Bhagnani will headline a fashion show-cum-fundraiser for actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu’s NGO, Teach for Change, which is working in the space of quality education for children from disadvantaged communities.

The annual show will be held in Hyderabad on February 19. It promises to have a robust lineup of film stars from Bollywood and the South as well as sportspersons. Funds raised from the show will be utilised for Teach for Change’s campaigns throughout the year.

The stars will sashay down the ramp in designer Varun Chakkilam’s outfits, a collection especially designed for the show.

Started in 2014 by Lakshmi Manchu and Chaitanya MRSK, Teach for Change has created various winning modules, ranging from a flagship volunteer programme to creating an ICT infrastructure and smart classrooms in government schools.

The organisation has so far worked with 432 government schools, transforming the lives of 42,608 students across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Manchu said: “This fundraiser is a platform that can help bridge their basic educational needs with our willingness to support their cause. I am so grateful to all my industry friends, family and colleagues who have time and again supported this cause for Teach for Change and have come together to support and celebrate.”

Designer Varun Chakkilam said: “Lakshmi is a powerhouse of energy and anything she touches is always the real deal. The show is just one evening but has a ripple effect round the year. It is really humbling to be a part of something that is larger than all of us.”

