Rakul Preet Singh asserts the importance of talking about sexual health

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming romantic comedy film ‘Chhatriwali’, feels that just like mental and physical health, it is important to have conversations around sexual health and wellness too.

The film, which will be released on OTT, sheds light on the importance of sex education and how it can shape the future generations with regard to empathy and awareness.

Elaborating her thoughts, the actress said: “For me it’s not about the subject being bold, I think the entire conversation is that it is not bold it is as normal as it can be and I am a believer that if we talk about key health, mental health, emotional health then why not sexual health. You know It’s not an option, it is compulsory.”

“I truly believe this is the only thing we don’t have an option for in life so why should education related to it be an option. I think it’s very important and it’s a need of the hour.”

Sharing what she felt after reading the script, the actress further mentioned: “When I read the script, I connected with it so much that I felt…you know sometimes, you have certain beliefs but it comes to you in the form of the script it just re-intrigues the fact that yes I think I should do something which will help people, obviously, entertainment being on the forefront.”

“I connected with it so much that nobody has ever spoken about the effects of it on women’s health like talking about abortion, miscarriages but can anyone of us tell how many abortions can a woman’s body take and what are the ill effects and how does it traumatise women you know mentally, emotionally, physically and these are the conversations we need to have for a society to hope and to move forward,” she added.

20230109-144402

