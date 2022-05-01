ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rakul Preet Singh had tough time performing in front of Big B in ‘Runway 34’

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has been garnering positive response for her work in the recently released Ajay Devgn directorial ‘Runway 34’, has spoken about the challenges that she encountered during the filming of the project where she had to act and emote in front of a towering personality like Amitabh Bachchan.

Elaborating on the same, she said: “Most challenging part was to perform the courtroom scene with Mr. Bachchan. I had to show the tension and vulnerability without showing any retaliation or dialogues at the beginning.

“The fear, vulnerability, loyalty towards the company and dilemma of the character along with the tension and panic created by Mr. Bachchan’s character had to be shown through the eyes as the character was not allowed to speak.”

But, it was a blessing for her to have performed in front of the Bollywood megastar as it enhanced her performance in the film as well.

“I feel when you have a strong actor like him performing in front of you, your performance elevates too as you can feed on his energy and focus on giving your best,” Rakul concluded.

