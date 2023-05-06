ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rakul Preet Singh take cryotherapy in minus 15 degrees Celsius

Ice ice baby! Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh took a dip in icy-cold water in minus 15 degrees temperature.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her taking a quick dip amidst snow-capped mountains.

In the clip, Rakul is seen wearing a blue bikini as she runs from her cabin located in the middle of snowy locale and then takes a dip in icy cold water.

Rakul captioned: “Cryo in -15 degrees anyone?”

Cryotherapy is the local or general use of low temperatures in medical therapy. Cryotherapy may be used to treat a variety of tissue lesions. It can be a range of treatments from the application of ice packs or immersion in ice baths, to the use of cold chambers.

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen in ‘Indian 2’. She was last seen in ‘Chhatriwali’, a film revolving around sex education.

