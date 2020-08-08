Canindia News

Rakul Preet Singh’s 2020: Happy to confused to ‘new normal’

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared her moods for every month of the year 2020 in a quirky new collage of pictures she posted on Instagram.

The first image shows the actress celebrating 2020, while the second picture says she is happy. The third shows her in a confused state with “lockdown?” written on it. Other pictures have her waiting for the lockdown to end, eating and meditating.

The last picture shows her dressed in a PPE suit and has “new normal” mentioned on it.

Alongside the collage, she wrote: “Moods of 2020 come on #newnormal #positivevibesonly”.

Coming up for Rakul Preet is a rom-com co-starring Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film “Indian 2”, which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More