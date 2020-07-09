Canindia News

Rakul Preet Singh is no match when it comes to badminton with her dad

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE09

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently in Delhi, and it seems she is having a gala time with her family here.

On Thursday, Rakul shared a glimpse from her outdoor session with her father.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a clip in which she can be seen playing badminton with her father in her residential society premises.

At the end of the video, Rakul also mentioned the score, sharing how her father beat her.

Rakul arrived in Delhi from Mumbai last month. She even shared her experience of travelling amid the Covid pandemic.

On arrival, she had posted a photograph of herself at the airport. In the image, she’s seen wearing a PPE suit, face shield, gloves and a mask.

On the film front, Rakul will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in a rom-com.

Related posts

ALERT: Voting begins for Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats

CanIndia New Wire Service

Evolve consensus to counter pollution in Delhi: Punjab CM to Modi

CanIndia New Wire Service

IIT-Delhi student falls to death from campus building

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.