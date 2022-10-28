ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rakul Preet Singh’s vacay pics from Maldives have set mercury soaring

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has had back-to-back releases this year with ‘Thank God’ being her latest, has jetted off to Maldives for a brief vacation after a busy schedule of promotions, shoots, and juggling multiple projects.

Taking to her social media, the actress dropped a super hot photo from her vacation in the Maldives. She can be seen rocking an orange swimsuit, with her hair tied up in a high bun while sitting by the beach. She captioned the picture as, “#thankgod for a holiday”

A source close to the actor also revealed that this is Rakul’s first vacation in the last 8 to 10 months as she has been continuously shooting, promoting and working on her films and brands. So, this time around she squeezed in time for a 4-day vacation for herself.

After having impressed everyone with her role as a pilot, robotics engineer, teacher, Rakul is garnering positive response for her work in ‘Thank God’.

20221028-161001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salman, Mahesh Babu & Prithviraj come together to launch ‘Major’ trailer...

    Sarath Kumar tests positive for Covid-19 again

    Payal Dev on using live instruments for ‘Danka baja’ in ‘Mumbai...

    Prabhas: ‘Adipurush’ sentimentally is a very important project in my life...