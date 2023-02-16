ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche to reunite for re-telling of Homer’s classic

NewsWire
0
1

Twenty-five years after ‘The English Patient’, Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche are reuniting for ‘The Return’, an Italy-Greece-UK-France co-production based on Homer’s ancient Greek classic, ‘The Odyssey’, reports ‘Variety’.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Uberto Pasolini, ‘The Return’ will also star Venice Film Festival Best Young Actor Award winner Charlie Plummer, adds ‘Variety’.

Production is expected to start in Greece this spring in Corfu and the Peloponnese, before continuing in Italy. Bleecker Street, which has picked up the rights to the film, will release it in theatres in 2024.

Here’s an official synopsis for the film, shared by ‘Variety’: After 20 years away, Odysseus (Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognisable. The King has finally returned home but much has changed in his kingdom since he left to fight in the Trojan war.

His beloved wife Penelope (Binoche) is now a prisoner in her own home, hounded by her many ambitious suitors to choose a new husband, a new king.

Their son Telemachus (Plummer), who has grown up fatherless, is facing death at the hands of the suitors who see him as an obstacle in their relentless pursuit of Penelope and the kingdom. Odysseus has changed too.

Scarred by his experience of war, he is no longer the mighty warrior his people remember. But he is forced to face his past in order to rediscover the strength needed to save his family and win back the love he has lost.

20230216-231803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Beyonce unveils tracklist for ‘Renaissance’

    George Clooney: There is no downside to my wife

    Amber Heard ‘pleased’ with British court rejecting Johnny Depp libel case

    ‘House of the Dragon’ gathers steam, averages 29 mn viewers per...