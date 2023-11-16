‘Ram bhakti, desh bhakti’ no different: Pejawar seer

Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said on Thursday that ‘Ram bhakti’ and ‘Desh bhakti (service to the nation)’ were no different.

He said that next year after the Makar Sankranti festival in ‘Abhijit muhurta’ the statue of Lord Sri Ram would be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Attending a religious programme in Dakshina Kannada, Pejawar seer, a prominent religious seer from Karnataka, also a trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the temple.

“After long struggle mandir is being built. With the construction of Ram mandir, the dreams of Indians are fulfilled. On the day of inauguration, everyone is not allowed to visit Ayodhya. In this background, everyone should watch the ceremony on large screens at their places,” the seer stated.

“Along with this at temples in every village, town or city worship should be done, bhajans be sung and Prasad must be distributed,” Pejawar seer said.

“After installation of the statue, mandala utsava will take place. Everyday abhisheka and different worships will be done. Then, everyone can visit Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and worship Sri Ram,” he maintained.

“Sri Ram Mandir won’t have a paid worship list.

“Ram ‘bhakti’ and ‘desh bhakti’ are not different. Those of us who want to do Ram ‘seva’ will also love to do service for the country. The ‘utsav’ will be held between January 23 to March 10, next year,” he stated.

