ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s response to Rakhi Sawant while Karan ignores her

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who was present at the star-studded success party of ‘RRR’ in Mumbai, had taken the opportunity to interact with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Though it was a short conversation, the video of Ram Charan and NTR interacting with Rakhi has now become viral on social media.

The super excited Rakhi, was spotted interacting with Ram Charan, as she congratulated him on the huge success of ‘RRR’. “Will you please do ‘Naatu Naatu’ step with me?”, Rakhi had requested Ram Charan.

As Ram Charan was among a huge crowd, he politely said that he could not dance.

Jr NTR, who was surrounded by hundreds of people, had also posed for a selfie video with Rakhi Sawant, as she is seen congratulating him for ‘RRR’.

This humble gesture by the biggest south Indian stars has caught much attention, as social media comments pour in.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, on the other hand, had ignored Rakhi while she was literally seen trying to talk to him. Social media users were left wondering why he acted so coldly towards the actress.

20220408-131402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emraan and Nikita summon the devil with their Halloween look

    IFI Survey of Top Critics’ Best Actor Award thrills Tovino Thomas

    Filming ‘Grandma’ during pandemic was a challenge: Director Shijinlal

    Aparshakti Khurana: It’s a good time to concentrate on lead roles