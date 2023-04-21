ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ram Charan and wife’s special Oscar video hits record views

Actor Ram Charan is back in news with his latest video on Vanity Fair’s YouTube channel, registering massive views. Titled ‘RRR Star Ram Charan Gets Ready for the Oscars’, the video has garnered over 6.5 million views and counting, making it the most viewed video on the channel to date.

The video captures Ram Charan and his wife Upasana in the moments leading up to one of the most special days of of their lives, the Oscars, where his film won an award for the famous and viral song ‘Nattu Nattu’.

The video starts with a heartwarming snippet of Ram spraying hair spray on Upasana in her room, setting the tone for the rest of the video, which is filled with glimpses of their private life. This is followed by a tour of Ram’s hotel room, where he shows off his little religious set up, a testament to his strong faith and beliefs. As Ram gets ready and suits up, his charm and suaveness are on full display.

Meanwhile, Upasana is seen getting draped in her elegant saree and doing her hair and makeup. The two then come out of their respective rooms, looking red carpet-ready. They bow down and seek blessings in front of their personal temple set up in the hotel room before they set out for the Oscars.

