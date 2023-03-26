ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ram Charan cuts birthday cake on RC15 set with Kiara Advani

NewsWire
0
0

As he is turning 38 on Monday, actor Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming yet-untitled film RC15 a day before with his crew and co-star Kiara Advani.

Ram on Saturday celebrated his birthday on the sets and even had a cake cutting ceremony. He was showered with rose petals. He was joined by Kiara, director S Shankar and choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva.

A slew of pictures are doing the rounds on social media, where Ram is seen looking dapper in a blue shirt, pants paired with sunglasses.

Kiara kept it cool as she wore white top and blue jeans.

According to reports, the upcoming film which is touted as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast. It will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali and Srikanth.

20230326-115003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prem Chopra, wife in hospital after testing Covid positive

    Mithoon talks about composing music for three very different upcoming films

    Aanand L Rai looks back at six years of ‘Nil Battey...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: TV celebrity Mouni Roy all set to amp...