Actor Ram Charan, who swayed the audience with his work in the period action drama ‘RRR’, has congratulated his father and megastar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, on being named the Indian Film Personality of the Year at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

“Congratulations Appa on winning the 53rd @IFFIGoa’s Indian Film Personality of the Year!,” Ram Charan tweeted.

Calling Chiranjeevi an inspiration, Ram Charan added, “Truly a proud moment! U’ll always be our inspiration @KChiruTweets (sic).”

Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’, in which he shared the screen space with another Telugu star, Jr N.T.R., recently had its screening in Japan and received a positive response from the audience. The film, which smashed box-office records, brought respite to the Indian film industry by ending its dry spell.

