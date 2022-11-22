ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ram Charan hails father Chiranjeevi for Indian Film Personality of the Year award

NewsWire
0
3

Actor Ram Charan, who swayed the audience with his work in the period action drama ‘RRR’, has congratulated his father and megastar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, on being named the Indian Film Personality of the Year at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

“Congratulations Appa on winning the 53rd @IFFIGoa’s Indian Film Personality of the Year!,” Ram Charan tweeted.

Calling Chiranjeevi an inspiration, Ram Charan added, “Truly a proud moment! U’ll always be our inspiration @KChiruTweets (sic).”

Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’, in which he shared the screen space with another Telugu star, Jr N.T.R., recently had its screening in Japan and received a positive response from the audience. The film, which smashed box-office records, brought respite to the Indian film industry by ending its dry spell.

20221122-063217

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arslan Goni: When I put something out in public, I don’t...

    Mahat Raghavendra talks about working in Sonakshi, Huma-starrer ‘Double XL’

    On 3 years of ‘Chhichhore’, Tahir remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

    Salman Khan appeals against piracy ahead of ‘Radhe’ release