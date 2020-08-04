Ram Charan has a dance-off with toddler niece

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Charan has posted a wonky video on Instagram, where he has a dance-off with his toddler niece, Navishka.

In the video Ram Charan is seen grooving with his sister Sreeja’s daughter, to the beats of the kiddie hit, “Baby shark”.

“Dance off with this darling @navishka_k,” the actor captioned the video.

Ram’s sister Sreeja is married to rising star Kalyaan Dhev.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in “Baahubali” director SS Rajamouli’s next big-ticket film, “RRR”. The mega-budget film stars Ram Charan along with Jr. NTR and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The film also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

