Ram Charan heads to Rajahmundry for next leg of shooting of ‘RC 15’

Mega power star Ram Charan has left for Rajahmundry for the next leg of shooting of director Shankar’s upcoming film, ‘RC 15’.

The actor was papped at the airport while on his way to Rajahmundry.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the next schedule of the upcoming film has resumed in full swing.

Ram Charan, who has had a busy year — both as an actor and a producer — seemed enthusiastic to be back in action.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan in the film, which is yet to be titled.

One of Tamil cinema’s most versatile actors, S J Suryah, too plays an important role in the film.

Apart from them, actors Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra too will be a part of this big budget film, which is being made in multiple languages. S.S. Thaman is scoring the music for this film, which has Tirru cranking the camera.

Director Shankar is now shooting ‘RC15’ simultaneously with his long pending, ‘Indian 2’, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

