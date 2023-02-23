S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has garnered three nominations for the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which honour superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror and action movies and TV/OTT series, reports ‘Variety’. The winners will be announced on March 16.

‘RRR’ is not only in the shortlist for best action movie in the company of ‘Bullet Train’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ and ‘The Woman King’, but the two lead stars of the period action drama, Ram Charan and Junior NTR, are in the race for best actor in an action movie, along with Nicolas Cage (‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’), Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun: Maverick’) and Brad Pitt (‘Bullet Train’), notes ‘Variety’.

Warner Bros’ ‘The Batman’ leads the film nominees with six nods, including best superhero movie, as many as three individual best actor in a superhero movie mentions for Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, (and the latter also picking up a second nom for best villain in a movie). Zoe Kravitz landed a nom for best actress in a superhero movie for her portrayal of Catwoman.

Other favourites of the Critics Choice Association, according to ‘Variety’, included some Oscar nominees such as ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

In the television categories, four series tied for the most noms with four apiece — Paramount+’s ‘Evil’, HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ and FX’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’.

20230223-111203