Inching towards its release, the movie ‘Acharya’ has been trending on every social media platform for a while now. The song ‘Neelambari’ highlights the sizzling chemistry between ‘RRR’ fame Ram Charan and ‘Beast’ lady Pooja Hegde.

The video song which was released as an ode to ‘Neelambari’, Pooja’s role in ‘Acharya’, has stirred excitement about the significance of her role in the action drama.

Garnering millions of views, the video song shows the special moments of love between Ram and Pooja. Sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara, composed by Mani Sharma, ‘Neelambari’ is a musical celebration of the character that Hegde will be seen playing beside Ram Charan.

As Pooja Hegde and Ram Charan have reunited for ‘Acharya’ for the second time after ‘Rangasthalam’s superhit special’Jigelu Rani,’ the buzz surrounding their pairing in the film grows.

Since the release of the Acharya trailer, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Koratala Siva-directed film.

20220426-142437