ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ram Charan, Rajamouli, NTR Jr are ‘Oscar ready’

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the 95th Oscar Awards, Indian actor Ram Charan posted a picture posing with his ‘RRR’ co-star NTR Jr. and filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, and said that the trio are ‘Oscar ready’.

Giving a glimpse of what they are wearing to the prestigious event, Ram Charan posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, NTR Jr. is seen wearing a black sherwani with a lion’s face embroidered with gold on his shoulder, Ram too wore a black sherwani paired with a short jacket with gold buttons.

Rajamouli chose to keep it simple as he wore a maroon-purple kurta paired with a dhoti.

“The Oscars,” Ram wrote.

‘Naatu Naatu’ from the iconic film ‘RRR’ by S.S. Rajamouli has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

20230313-054204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhay Deol: In American cinema Indian men are shown as nerds,...

    Paul Haggis Hints at scientology vendetta as Italian prosecutor requests director...

    Sona Mohapatra sing ‘Kuhu Kuhu’ in impromptu tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

    Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page-starrer ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ movie title unveiled