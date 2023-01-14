ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ram Charan saw ‘RRR’ for the first time with Rajamouli at 4 am in local theatre

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Ram Charan, whose song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the historical fiction film ‘RRR’ recently bagged the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture, recently revealed that he saw ‘RRR’ for the first time in theatre with director S. S. Rajamouli at 4 a.m. in a local theatre because none of the actors were allowed to watch the film before it was opened to the public.

Needless to say, the actor was bowled over by how the director put the film together with the editing and the spellbinding VFX.

Ram Charan told film critic David Poland, “My mind was blown and we never knew the same when we were shooting it”.

‘RRR’ is the second film on which Ram Charan and Rajamouli worked together, the first was ‘Magadheera’. Ram Charan said just like 14 years ago when his first film with Rajamouli was released, he watched ‘RRR’ too with the director at 4 a.m. in the local theatre. “We had the masks on because it was post pandemic, the cap and everything, but somehow I guess the audience figured out that it was me and my family because I was sitting next to the director”.

The actor also mentioned that ‘RRR’ was his 14th film and his 15th is on its way.

He further mentioned, “I am getting older and I plan to do two films a year. I have signed three films in 2023. For 2024, I have signed three films. I have six films under proposal”.

When asked about his challenging performances, the actor spoke about ‘Rangasthalam’. “I played a deaf character from a remote village. It was a great experience to learn the nuances of how a villager behaves who is also deaf,” he concluded.

20230114-171805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Boss Party’ track from ‘Waltair Verayya’ has Chiranjeevi grooving to DSP’s...

    Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is a comic superhero!

    ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’, anthology based on love stories, to release on Sep...

    Vijay on Jackie Shroff: Excited to work with my 1990s film...