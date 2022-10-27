ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ram Charan shares pics of good times with Rajamouli, Junior NTR in Japan

Amidst a whirlwind tour of Japan to promote ‘RRR’, megastar Ram Charan took to his social media to share images of good times spent in the company of his director and the man behind it all, S.S. Rajamouli and his son Kartikeya, and co actor, Jr NTR.

In the images posted on social media, the RRR team is ecstatic at the response they got. Ram stated: “The journey of RRR has been enriching, exciting, and the memories will last a lifetime. With the love that the people of Japan have showered us with, words are hard to suffice the emotions we are all going through.”

“Cinema truly has no barriers and thank you to Rajamouli Garu for making this all happen. I would also like to thank Kartikeya and Jr NTR for being the pillars through this film and journey.”

The images took social media by storm and were trending within hours of being uploaded.

‘RRR’, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, emerged as a pan India blockbuster hit of 2022. The movie was released in Japan last week and has been welcomed enthusiastically by Japanese fans there.

