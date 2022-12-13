ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ram Charan to Rajamouli: ‘Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema’

‘RRR’ star, Ram Charan congratulated director S.S. Rajamouli on the movie bagging two Golden Globe nominations. This was the second collaboration between the duo after ‘Magadheera’ which was also a blockbuster hit.

Taking to his social media handle, Ram Charan tweeted: “What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu!

Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema. Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!”

The Golden Globe nominations were the latest global acknowledgements of the cinematic magic that Rajamouli has unleashed.

Earlier in the day, Jr NTR, who starred along with Ram Charan in ‘RRR’, had congratulated Rajamouli, as did his ‘Baahubali’ star, Prabhas.

