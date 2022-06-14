ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ram Charan, Upasana celebrating wedding anniversary in Florence

NewsWire
0
0

In Florence, Italy, ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, are savouring the sweet moments of their lives. The mega couple flew to Italy to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, which is on June 14 (Tuesday), taking a break from their hectic commitments.

Ram Charan posted photos from their vacation on Instagram.

Summer vibes abound in the photo shared by Ram Charan, the couple appears to be enjoying the time of their lives.

In the pictures, both of them are spotted in white outfits. Upasana is seen carrying an oversized hat. Ram Charan’s Dolce & Gabbana white shirt with ‘Bring Me To The Moon’ has caught the attention of fashion lovers as well.

In terms of work, Ram Charan is now wrapping off his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham’s direction.

This film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist.

20220614-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wants a tan!

    ‘Looop Lapeta’ trailer shows a thrilling cut to the chase

    Ashmit Patel: Every story I was or will be part of...

    Rhythms for a jab