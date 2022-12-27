For Tollywood’s rising young star Ram Charan, 2022 was a great year and the new year promises to be equally good.

Ahead of the New Year, Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, shared a beautiful family portrait to express their gratitude to a wonderful 2022. This year has been truly incredible for Ram Charan, who’s known as Mega Power Star in Tollywood, on both personal and professional fronts.

From ‘RRR’, where he and Jr NTR are the protagonists, landing Golden Globe nominations and making it to the early Oscar shortlists to announcing the arrival of their first child, Rhyme, the year going by has been both eventful and memorable for Ram Charan.

Ram Charan is seen in an elegant all-black suit that complemented Upasana’s dainty floral dress. With Rhyme in their arms, the picture is truly a treat for their fans and followers.

Earlier, for Christmas, the happening couple threw a party for family and friends. The pictures of the event had gone viral too.

20221227-155606