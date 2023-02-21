ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ram Charan walks barefoot at airport leaving for US, video goes viral

Actor Ram Charan was seen walking barefoot at the airport reportedly leaving for the US ahead of Oscars 2023, to be held in March.

A video shows Ram donning an all black kurta, pyjama and stole paired with a black mask. Ram is reportedly observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, 41 days fasting which highlights the significance of abstinence and austerity.

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ picturised on Ram and Jr NTR from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has earned a Best Original Song Oscar nomination. The track has previously been feted with a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award earlier this year.

For the unversed, while observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, it is compulsory for devotees to observe the fast of 41 days before visiting the Sabarimala temple, in Kerala. Devotees have to wear a garland made of Tulsi or Rudraksha and not shave the beard or cut their hair during this period.

