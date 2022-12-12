ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ram Charan, wife Upasana expecting their first child

NewsWire
0
0

Pan-India star Ram Charan, who received unanimous praise for his blockbuster movie ‘RRR’, and his wife, Upasana are expecting their first child.

Ram’s father, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, took to his Twitter handle on Monday to share the happy news with his fans and followers.

He tweeted, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji -We are delighted to share that Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child. With Love & Gratitude: Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobhana & Anil Kamineni.”

Ram retweeted his father’s tweet with a heart and prayer emoji.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on 2012, a year before his Hindi debut in the form of ‘Zanjeer’ which didn’t perform well at the box office.

He was most recently seen in an extended cameo in ‘Acharya’ which starred his father in the lead role.

20221212-154004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Armaan Malik has a special message for Mahesh Babu

    Raashii Khanna was called ‘Gas Tanker’ in South cinema; recalls how...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Donal, Vidhi, Akasa not entering as wild card...

    Mohanlal releases first look poster of ‘Bro Daddy’