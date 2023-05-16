ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Ram Charan’s fans beat up man over disrespectful comments against actor’s wife

A video of star Ram Charan’s fans beating up a man over his demeaning comments for the southern star’s wife Upasana Konidela has gone viral on social media.

According to the video circulating over social media, the man was beaten as he passed disrespectful comments about the actor and his wife in a YouTube interview. The clip shows the fans beating him and then asking the man named Sunisith to apologise to Ram Charan and Upasana.

Another video, showed Sunisith passing comments on Ram Charan and Upasana in some interview.

He is heard saying: “I’ve gone on a long drive with Upasana. She’s my friend…. We have gone to Goa… Ram Charan is also my friend. Once, he casually asked me to make Upasana fall for me,” he said.

He also said that he has gone on a long drive with Chiranjeevi’s daughter.

The last video showed the fan reminding him to not to pass comments about women.

