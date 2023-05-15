ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ram Charan’s fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Over 1,000 fans of superstar Ram Charan have come together at the Shankar Temple in Juhu and Bhiwandi in Mumbai to give away 7,000 bottles of refreshing buttermilk to people in and around the temple.

The initiative is being organised by Ram Charan’s fans, who have been inspired by the star’s philanthropic activities.

Ram Charan is known not just for his work on screen, but also for his humanitarian efforts off screen.

Via multiple associations, NGOs, The Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, the Global Star has headlined blood donation camps, eye check-up camps, Covid relief camps, and supported various other charities over the years.

His fans have made sure that his legacy of kindness and generosity continues to inspire others.

The buttermilk giveaway is just one of many ways in which they are hoping to make a positive impact on society in the true spirit of Ram Charan.

The campaign was organised in Mumbai on May 6 and Solapur, Maharashtra on April 29 where 2,000 bottles of buttermilk was distributed given the heatwave, rising temperature, and increase in overall malnutrition.

20230515-120004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Shershaah’ completes a year, Himanshu Malhotra feels nostalgic about it

    Farah Khan talks about the time she choreographed Shakira’s song ‘Hips...

    Kangana Ranaut ‘humbled, honoured’ on meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Vijay Sethupati announces second song of ‘Maamanithan’