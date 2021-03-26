Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to social media to unveil the first look of actor Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for his upcoming film “RRR”.

In the picture, Ram can be seen donning a dhoti and has a bow and arrow pointing at a fiery red sky.

“The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all… #RRR #RRRMovie,” he wrote.

The period drama also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and NTR Jr, and centres around the life of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The filmmaker had also unveiled Alia’s look as Sita on social media, which garnered applause.

The film is slated to have a worldwide release on October 13, on Dussehra, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.

