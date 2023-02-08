ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana pens an apology to newlyweds Sidharth, Kiara

NewsWire
0
0

South sensation Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela penned an apology to newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on their wedding post.

Upasana apologised to the couple for not attending their wedding due to prior commitments.

She wrote in the comment section: “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you.”

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 at Suryagrah palace in Jaisalmer. They posted pictures from their wedding ceremony on Tuesday late evening.

Kiara looked every inch gorgeous in a pink lehenga. Sidharth wore an ivory shervani with a matching turban.

Speaking about work, Sidharth will soon make his web series debut with the upcoming series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Yodha as one of his upcoming projects. Kiara will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.

20230208-111803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Richa Chadha learning Kathak for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’?

    Veronica Fusaro’s debut album talks about modern challenges of information overload,...

    Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu’s daughters sing for his upcoming film ‘Ginna’

    Every character has a different journey, their motives are different: Keerti...