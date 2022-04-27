Ram Gopal Varma is a famous Bollywood filmmaker who has delivered several blockbuster hits in the past. The director is also known for being too honest and blunt to the point of being rude and never shies away from calling a spade a spade, especially on his Twitter posts.

In a series of tweets posted yesterday, Varma called out the makers of ‘Jersey’ and made the prediction that the era of remaking movies is over. In the series of posts, the filmmaker also praised South Indian Film Industries for presenting movies like ‘Pushpa’, ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

For those not aware, Shahid Kapoor’s recent release ‘Jersey’ is the remake of an award-winning Telugu movie of the same name starring actor Nani. While the reviews of the movie are promising and the story is being appreciated, this is not translating into box office numbers as movie goers are still thronging theatres to watch ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which released only a week before ‘Jersey’.

Ram Goal Varma tweeted, The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes.”

He continued the tweet, “If Nani ‘s original JERSEY from Telugu was dubbed and released it would have costed the producers just 10 lakhs whereas the remake in Hindi costed 100 cr resulting in losing enormous money, time, effort and face #DeathOfRemakes”

He further said, “After the monstrous successes of dubbed films like #Pushpa, #RRR and #KGF2, no south film with good content will be sold for remake rights as even both the content and regional stars are being liked by the Hindi audiences #DeathOfRemakes”.

Clearly the director had a lot to say on the subject as he continued his series of tweets and wrote, “Bollywood will be now getting ducked from both front and back as they neither seem to know how to make superhits nor can they hope to survive on remaking south films because nobody will sell them REMAKE rights #DeathOfRemakes.”

Speaking about how now dubbed south Indian movies are working out well in the rest of the country, Ram Goal Varma said, “Moral of the story is it’s smart to release dubbed films instead of remaking them because it’s obvious that the audiences are ok with any face or any subject from anywhere as long as it interests them #DeathOfRemakes.”

Finally, he concluded his tweets by saying that Telugu and Kannada movies seem to have infected Hindi films much like the COVID virus. He ended his tweets by saying, “Hoping that BOLLYWOOD will soon come up with a VACCINE.”