Canindia News

Ram Gopal Varma: The Anurag Kashyap I know is a highly sensitive and emotional person

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Director Ram Gopal Varma has tweeted extending support to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who currently faces sexual harassment allegations from upcoming actress Payal Ghosh.

“The @anuragkashyap72 i know is a highly sensitive and emotional person and I never ever saw or heard about him hurting anyone in all of the 20 years that I have known him ..So I frankly can’t picture what’s happening now,” Varma tweeted on Monday.

Varma’s tweet comes at a time Kashyap has been named in #metoo allegation by “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi” actress Payal Ghosh.

Ever since Payal levelled her charges, Kashyap has received support from several other Bollywood colleagues including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala and Anubhav Sinha. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have stood by him as have actresses Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Mahie Gill among others.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More