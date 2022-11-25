ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ram Kapoor adds a Ferrari Portofino to his collection of super cars

NewsWire
0
0

popular TV actor Ram Kapoor, who is known for his show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, has fulfilled his dream and purchased a Ferrari Portofino worth Rs 3.5 crore.

His picture posing with his wife, Gautami Kapoor, and his new luxurious car is going viral on the internet and many of his fans have congratulated him for purchasing this sports car.

The couple is seen smiling in the picture along with their red brand new car.

Ram and Gautami fell in love on the sets of the TV show ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’. They tied the knot on February 14, 2003.

Ram had a swanky collection of cars including the Porsche 911 Carrera S, BMW X5, and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

He is a well-known face of the TV industry and did shows such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu This’, ‘Kasamh Se’, and recently he was also seen in the web series ‘Human’ and ‘Masaba Masaba’. He was part of movies as well including ‘Agent Vinod’, ‘Student Of The Year’, and ‘Humshakals’.

Ram is all set to star in the murder mystery ‘Neeyat’ alongside Vidya Balan. The film is helmed by Anu Menon. It also stars Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Prajakta Koli, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Kabi, and Amrita Puri.

20221125-185604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    David Lynch slams Putin over Russian invasion of Ukraine

    ‘DID L’il Masters 5’ contestant Rupsa on the show to fulfill...

    IANS Review: ‘The Starling’: A serious premise manipulatively narrated (IANS Rating:...

    Mohan Babu-starrer ‘Son Of India’ trailer launched