Ram Kapoor posts #throwback pic with Sakshi Tanwar, fans suffer mini meltdown

Actor Ram Kapoor on Wednesday posted a throwback picture from his shooting days with actress Sakshi Tanwar, leaving fans nostalgic.

Kapoor and Tanwar had worked together in Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV show, “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain”. Their on-screen chemistry received a lot of appreciation. Sakshi plays Priya and Ram plays her husband.

The two also worked together in Ekta Kapoor’s show “Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat”.

“Blast from the past ….. what super fun days,” Ram Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

The post evoked nostalgia among fans.

A user commented: “Miss seeing you together. Fav on screen couple.”

Another one wrote: “Please do a show together.”