Ram Leela crowd is like Kejriwal’s family: Rakhi Birla

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Elated by crowd’s response at Ram Leela Maidan for Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing-in, AAP MLA from Mangolpuri Rakhi Birla said the the crowd was like a family to Kejriwal and that the people reached he ground to witness their son’s oath-taking ceremony.

“Kejriwal is Delhi’s son and his entire family is here to witness their son taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister,” Birla said while speaking to IANS.

Birla also spoke about the initiative for women that her party plans to bring in the coming days.

“We have made tickets free, we have promised CCTVs, marshals in buses and other security arrangements for women in Delhi and we will fulfil all our promises,” Birla said.

She claimed that more such initiatives will follow, while the already announced initiatives will be completed on priority.

