The Consulate General of India in Toronto has strongly condemned the incident in which a Hindu temple in Canada’s Mississauga was defaced with anti-India graffiti, and has also called for prompt action.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Missisauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” the consulate tweeted.

Brampton Mayor, Patrick Brown, called it a potential hate crime and said that this type of hate has no place in Peel Region.

“I am saddened to hear of the hate motivated vandalism at the Ram Mandir Temple in Mississauga. Unknown suspects spray painted the walls on the back of the temple. This type of hate has no place in Peel Region.”

“The @PeelPolice& @ChiefNish are taking this potential hate crime very seriously. 12 Division has carriage of the investigation & they will find those responsible. Religious freedom is a Charter right in Canada & we will do everything we can to make sure everyone is safe in their place of worship”, he tweeted.

Recently, a similar incident had occurred in the Gauri Shankar Mandir, in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), which was defaced with anti-India graffiti during the end of last month.

