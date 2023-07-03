Dieticians at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) have compiled a book of recipes of millet dishes.

The institute plans to popularise the recipes by distributing the book to in-house patients.

“RMLIMS was the first medical institute in the state to introduce food containing millets for patients. The start was made with soft diet millets Khichdi,” said a senior official of the institute.

Annually, the institute plans to distribute 10,000 copies of the recipe book.

“Promoting millet dishes has been the focal point of both the central and state governments. The government is making efforts so that people can make millet dishes part of their daily food intake,” said a press release from the institute.

“Millets are easy to digest. Food made of millets not only helps in speedy recovery of patients but for post-recovery phase, food made of millets is most nutritious,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

“There are numerous dishes that can be made from millets at home. Ragi Laddo, Jowar Upma, Ragi Biscuits, Bajra dosa, Kodo Khichdi, Buckwheat or commonly called Kuttu is another millet that is used commonly in our homes particularly during fasts. It can be a part of our daily diet,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Poonam Tiwari, chief dietician, RMLIMS, said that India celebrated the millet year in 2018 and the whole world is celebrating 2023 as the millet year.

The book explains how food can be made at home easily with millets. People suffering from chronic ailments can benefit most from a millet diet while healthy people can sustain good health with millets, she said.

2023070333130