West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose issued a strongly-worded statement on Friday evening on the clashes in Howrah district on Thursday over a Ram Navami procession, wherein he warned that those resposible for the unrest will not be spared.

“Those who resort to violence under the illusion that they can hoodwink the people will soon realise they are in a fool’s paradise. There will be effective and concerted action to book the culprits and bring them before the law,” the opening lines of the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan read.

According to Bose, setting fire to public property, “that too on the sacred Ram Navami day”, is a highly-provocative act and will be viewed seriously.

“Hanuman set fire to Lanka to uphold Dharma. Those who resort to setting fire for ‘Adharma’ will be made to swallow the fire themselves or those who are mandated to douse the fire will do it decisively,” the statement read.

Claiming that West Bengal has always stood united against the perpetrators of heinous crimes against humanity, the Governor said the trouble-makers and abettors will be made to realise that they cannot play ‘Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde’ in the state anymore.

Bose also gave a strong message to the police, asking the force to be objective, strong and fair.

“Raj Bhavan will keep its eyes and ears open to ensure protection to the life, property and dignity of the common man,” the statement read.

The Governor also claimed that he had a confidential discussion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on this matter.

“The state government has been directed to ensure that fool-proof arrangements are made to maintain law and order effectively, and firm action is taken against the miscreants. The Chief Minister has assured that strict and decisive action will be taken to prevent recurrence of such criminal intimidation,” the statement read.

Bose has also ordered real-time monitoring of the situation by the Raj Bhavan, besides constituting a special cell for the same.

