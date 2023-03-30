A procession marking the occasion of Ram Navami is being taken out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Thursday defying a police order.

Amid heavy police presence, hundreds of people have participated in the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra.

Earlier in the day, a large number of police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incidents in anticipation of the procession.

On Monday, the Delhi Police had denied permission to hold the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra, as well as offering Ramzan prayers at a park in the same area.

An official order signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, HQ, Northwest district, issued on Monday said: “I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from the law and order point of view.

In April last year, communal clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri during a procession taken out to mark Hanuman Jayanti.

At least eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the ensuing violence.

After the procession had passed through a mosque area, stone pelting and firing had started which triggered the clashes.

It was not just one procession that passed through the area, but there were three and the third one ultimately led to the violence.

20230330-122604